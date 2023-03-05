A first Graded winner for Satono Crown as Tastiera throws hat into Classic picture with Yayoi Sho victory

Tastiera threw his hat into the ring for honours in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas (Satsuki Sho) next month when making it two wins from just three starts in the Grade 2 Yayoi Sho Deep Impact Kinen at Nakayama on Sunday.

The Northern Farm-bred son of Satono Crown hit the front three wide under Kohei Matsuyama in the mile and a quarter event before ultimately holding off favourite Top Knife by a length. The second favourite, One Direct, was a further neck back in third, with those three looking set to contend the Satsuki Sho on April 16.

Tastiera is from the first crop of the 2016 Hong Kong Vase winner, being out of the winning Manhattan Cafe mare Partitura. He was, significantly, a first Graded winner for the Shadai Stallion Station sire.

Winning rider Matsuyama said of his mount: "He's a horse who responds slightly slower at the moving-up point, so I took the position to go for home earlier than his rivals.

"He responded really well and came home strongly; the pace was slow but he ran in a good rhythm and with good balance. He will run in the next race [the Satsuki Sho]."

Saturday's equivalent for fillies, the Grade 2 Tulip Sho, went the way of Mozu Meimei, who led from the off under Yutaka Take and fended off the late challenge of Kona Coast and Perifania, the last-named a Maurice half-sister to 2021 Satsuki Sho hero and Shadai sire Efforia.

Mozu Meimei: winner of the Grade 2 Tulip Sho Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

The daughter of Real Impact was bred by Shadai Farm and is out of the unraced Frankel mare In Luxury. Trained by Hidetaka Otonashi, she was marking this a third win from four starts for owner Capital System Co Ltd and looks set to take her chance in the Japanese 1,000 Guineas, the Oka Sho, next month.

Take said: "She did her best to win narrowly. She was a bit keener than in her previous race, but the firm ground suited her very well, and we were able to go at a good pace."

He added: "I thought at the end the others would beat her, but I think the early lead worked in our favour. She's now got two consecutive wins at Hanshin over a mile so I think she'll run well in the Oka Sho too."

