Hewick's dream run a reminder of the value of Goresbridge sales

Goresbridge graduates are geared to excel in arenas rather than on racecourses nowadays but the prospect of being responsible for a homegrown Cheltenham Gold Cup winner is a welcome distraction for Martin Donohoe, head of the long-lived County Kilkenny auction house.

One somewhat forgotten day in late October, 2017, Shark Hanlon spotted a two-year-old gelding by Virtual as he cast his eye over a few of the mixed collection of National Hunt horses walking past. His partner Rachel O’Neill later bid just €850 for Hewick, who has become one of the bargain-hunting achievements of all-time, collecting a bet365 Gold Cup, a Galway Plate and even an Eclipse Award courtesy of his Atlantic-hopping victory in the Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills.

The jumper who gained worldwide attention when Hanlon brought him in for a celebratory pint of Guinness at his local pub is now being geared towards the sport’s most glittering targets, perhaps with the Gold Cup followed by the Grand National.