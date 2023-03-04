Hewick's dream run a reminder of the value of Goresbridge sales
Goresbridge graduates are geared to excel in arenas rather than on racecourses nowadays but the prospect of being responsible for a homegrown Cheltenham Gold Cup winner is a welcome distraction for Martin Donohoe, head of the long-lived County Kilkenny auction house.
One somewhat forgotten day in late October, 2017, Shark Hanlon spotted a two-year-old gelding by Virtual as he cast his eye over a few of the mixed collection of National Hunt horses walking past. His partner Rachel O’Neill later bid just €850 for Hewick, who has become one of the bargain-hunting achievements of all-time, collecting a bet365 Gold Cup, a Galway Plate and even an Eclipse Award courtesy of his Atlantic-hopping victory in the Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills.
The jumper who gained worldwide attention when Hanlon brought him in for a celebratory pint of Guinness at his local pub is now being geared towards the sport’s most glittering targets, perhaps with the Gold Cup followed by the Grand National.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in