'I think he comes out of the Usain Bolt mould' - Moss Tucker another sporting dream for Donal Spring

Moss Tucker with (from left): Billy Lee, Rachel Boyd, Donal and Geraldine Spring and Ken Condon after winning the Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes
Moss Tucker with (from left): Billy Lee, Rachel Boyd, Donal Spring, Geraldine Shanley and Ken Condon after winning the Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Donal Spring is one of those unusual individuals with an achievement to his name which will be remembered for lifetimes.

On October 31, 1978, he was one of the 15 heroes of Munster that beat the All Blacks. It was the first occasion that any Irish team, including the national side, had ever won a rugby match against the fabled New Zealanders and a result that the genial Spring recalls they "wined and dined off for a long time".

His far more recent introduction to racing might yet provide a famous success with Spring’s in-form sprinter Moss Tucker working his way towards a date at Royal Ascot, but perhaps just as importantly his name serves as a poignant link to that seminal day from the past.

author image
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 17 May 2023Last updated 16:55, 17 May 2023
