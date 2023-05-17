'I think he comes out of the Usain Bolt mould' - Moss Tucker another sporting dream for Donal Spring

Donal Spring is one of those unusual individuals with an achievement to his name which will be remembered for lifetimes.

On October 31, 1978, he was one of the 15 heroes of Munster that beat the All Blacks. It was the first occasion that any Irish team, including the national side, had ever won a rugby match against the fabled New Zealanders and a result that the genial Spring recalls they "wined and dined off for a long time".

His far more recent introduction to racing might yet provide a famous success with Spring’s in-form sprinter Moss Tucker working his way towards a date at Royal Ascot, but perhaps just as importantly his name serves as a poignant link to that seminal day from the past.