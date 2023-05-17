'I think he comes out of the Usain Bolt mould' - Moss Tucker another sporting dream for Donal Spring
Donal Spring is one of those unusual individuals with an achievement to his name which will be remembered for lifetimes.
On October 31, 1978, he was one of the 15 heroes of Munster that beat the All Blacks. It was the first occasion that any Irish team, including the national side, had ever won a rugby match against the fabled New Zealanders and a result that the genial Spring recalls they "wined and dined off for a long time".
His far more recent introduction to racing might yet provide a famous success with Spring’s in-form sprinter Moss Tucker working his way towards a date at Royal Ascot, but perhaps just as importantly his name serves as a poignant link to that seminal day from the past.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in