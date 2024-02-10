'I knew he was going to win eventually' - meet the breeder who kept the faith but nearly missed his first winner
Aisling Crowe chats to enthusiastic Coolmore staffer Jack Spain about getting off the mark and being hungry for more
A wintry Friday evening and Jack Spain was in his living room, doing what plenty of others were across Ireland on that dreary night; lighting a fire to warm the house and brighten the gloom.
His phone pinged a couple of times while he was setting the fire: a message from a friend and another from the Racing Post's progeny tracker. Both had the same intention, to inform him that Tasmanian Legend was about to run at Newcastle. By the time Spain had checked his phone and managed to find a feed of the race, it was under way.
"I forgot he was running until the notification came to say I had a runner, and by the time I looked it was the off time," he says. "I logged on to watch it and I was jumping on the couch!"
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 February 2024inBloodstock
Last updated 15:13, 10 February 2024
- First chance to see if Godolphin's 1,500,000gns colt has inherited any God Given talent
- 'The pedigree speaks for itself' - Quevega's first foal Princess Vega proves the sale-topper at €150,000
- 'Everyone you wanted to see come to the door did' - Havana Grey to the fore as Goffs' sales season kicks off
- Entertaining evening at the ITBA Flat Breeding Seminar with topics including pitfalls when breeding on a limited budget
- Renewal of £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus for Craven Breeze-Up Sale
- First chance to see if Godolphin's 1,500,000gns colt has inherited any God Given talent
- 'The pedigree speaks for itself' - Quevega's first foal Princess Vega proves the sale-topper at €150,000
- 'Everyone you wanted to see come to the door did' - Havana Grey to the fore as Goffs' sales season kicks off
- Entertaining evening at the ITBA Flat Breeding Seminar with topics including pitfalls when breeding on a limited budget
- Renewal of £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus for Craven Breeze-Up Sale