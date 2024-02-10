'I knew he was going to win eventually' - meet the breeder who kept the faith but nearly missed his first winner

A wintry Friday evening and Jack Spain was in his living room, doing what plenty of others were across Ireland on that dreary night; lighting a fire to warm the house and brighten the gloom.

His phone pinged a couple of times while he was setting the fire: a message from a friend and another from the Racing Post's progeny tracker. Both had the same intention, to inform him that Tasmanian Legend was about to run at Newcastle. By the time Spain had checked his phone and managed to find a feed of the race, it was under way.

"I forgot he was running until the notification came to say I had a runner, and by the time I looked it was the off time," he says. "I logged on to watch it and I was jumping on the couch!"