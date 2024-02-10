Racing Post logo
'I knew he was going to win eventually' - meet the breeder who kept the faith but nearly missed his first winner

Aisling Crowe chats to enthusiastic Coolmore staffer Jack Spain about getting off the mark and being hungry for more

Tasmanian Legend (green) and Kieran O'Neill win at Newcastle
Tasmanian Legend (green) and Kieran O'Neill win at NewcastleCredit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

A wintry Friday evening and Jack Spain was in his living room, doing what plenty of others were across Ireland on that dreary night; lighting a fire to warm the house and brighten the gloom. 

His phone pinged a couple of times while he was setting the fire: a message from a friend and another from the Racing Post's progeny tracker. Both had the same intention, to inform him that Tasmanian Legend was about to run at Newcastle. By the time Spain had checked his phone and managed to find a feed of the race, it was under way.

"I forgot he was running until the notification came to say I had a runner, and by the time I looked it was the off time," he says. "I logged on to watch it and I was jumping on the couch!"

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 10 February 2024inBloodstock

Last updated 15:13, 10 February 2024

