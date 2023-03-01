'He's as good a Galileo stallion as there is' - Murphy backing new recruit to be next Ballycurragh flagbearer

Flag Of Honour: brought up St Leger double for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Under a brilliant blue sky, the contrails which stretch to the horizon the only interruption to the otherwise deep azure above Carlow, Flag Of Honour stands with balletic poise, his bay coat gleaming in the February sun while the final preparations are completed before he takes his turn in front of the camera lens.

In another part of the yard horses are being tacked up and mounted before making their way to the gallops, a reminder of why the son of Galileo has joined Hardwicke Stakes and Yorkshire Cup winner Snow Sky at Ballycurragh Stud, which is also a long-established and successful point-to-point yard.