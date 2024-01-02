Features
premium
'Time will tell but all the signs are positive for him' - our horses to follow in 2024
The Racing Post Bloodstock team marks your card with some young prospects to watch out for this year
Dance Sequence (William Buick, right) beats Skellet (Ryan Moore) in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker
Unnamed
2 b f Land Force - Quite A Story (Equiano)
A gorgeous filly purchased by Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds from Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling sale. She is out of Quite A Story, winner of a maiden at three, and her only sibling to race is also a three-year-old maiden winner.
