'I’d rather do four or five right than maybe eight or ten wrong' - Goffs-bound filly leads Gallagher's select squad

During the brief but frenetic spell of breeze-up sales, Pierce Gallagher could be in the saddle aboard nearly 100 horses.

The former jockey is one of those scarce commodities in any service sector, being the kind of reliable professional whose reputation spreads by word of mouth alone. Such competence has made him the go-to man for many of the biggest consignors, breezing perhaps one in every 15 horses that fly past in a catalogue.

Gallagher's experience earned over the last dozen years or so can occasionally come in handy for his own small business, Gourneen Stables, which has an interesting representative in this week’s Goffs UK Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.