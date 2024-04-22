Racing Post logo
Features
premium

'I’d rather do four or five right than maybe eight or ten wrong' - Goffs-bound filly leads Gallagher's select squad

Tom Peacock chats to former jump jockey Pierce Gallagher, a leading figure on the breeze-up circuit

Pierce Gallagher in action for Knockgraffon Stables in last week'sTattersalls Craven Sale
Pierce Gallagher in action for Knockgraffon Stables in last week'sTattersalls Craven SaleCredit: Laura Green

During the brief but frenetic spell of breeze-up sales, Pierce Gallagher could be in the saddle aboard nearly 100 horses.

The former jockey is one of those scarce commodities in any service sector, being the kind of reliable professional whose reputation spreads by word of mouth alone. Such competence has made him the go-to man for many of the biggest consignors, breezing perhaps one in every 15 horses that fly past in a catalogue.

Gallagher's experience earned over the last dozen years or so can occasionally come in handy for his own small business, Gourneen Stables, which has an interesting representative in this week’s Goffs UK Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 22 April 2024inFeatures

Last updated 14:58, 22 April 2024

