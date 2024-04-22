'I’d rather do four or five right than maybe eight or ten wrong' - Goffs-bound filly leads Gallagher's select squad
Tom Peacock chats to former jump jockey Pierce Gallagher, a leading figure on the breeze-up circuit
During the brief but frenetic spell of breeze-up sales, Pierce Gallagher could be in the saddle aboard nearly 100 horses.
The former jockey is one of those scarce commodities in any service sector, being the kind of reliable professional whose reputation spreads by word of mouth alone. Such competence has made him the go-to man for many of the biggest consignors, breezing perhaps one in every 15 horses that fly past in a catalogue.
Gallagher's experience earned over the last dozen years or so can occasionally come in handy for his own small business, Gourneen Stables, which has an interesting representative in this week’s Goffs UK Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 April 2024inFeatures
Last updated 14:58, 22 April 2024
- 'To me, to win a seller is as good as winning the Derby' - Hazy keeping the dream going for Alan Smith
- Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot
- Oh, Gino took the stage all right but Walk In The Park and Authorized stole their share of Aintree limelight
- 'You sometimes forget they're stallions' - meet up-and-coming eventing stars Galileo Dance and Galileo's Secret
- 'Two decades in the bloodstock business has taught me more about people than horses' - meet Tattersalls rep Gaurav Rampal
- 'To me, to win a seller is as good as winning the Derby' - Hazy keeping the dream going for Alan Smith
- Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot
- Oh, Gino took the stage all right but Walk In The Park and Authorized stole their share of Aintree limelight
- 'You sometimes forget they're stallions' - meet up-and-coming eventing stars Galileo Dance and Galileo's Secret
- 'Two decades in the bloodstock business has taught me more about people than horses' - meet Tattersalls rep Gaurav Rampal