'The link between past, present and future is one of racing’s great attractions' - royal meeting reflections

One distinctive set of silks returning to Royal Ascot’s winner's enclosure captured most of the attention last week, but another had as much significance in terms of racing’s rich history.

Those behind both met on the podium after the magnificent Tahiyra had taken Friday’s Coronation Stakes as King Charles, who had his first success on the previous afternoon, presented the prize to Princess Zahra Aga Khan, an increasingly important figure in her father's breeding operation.

While Britain’s royal win stokes the hopes that a true interest in thoroughbreds will be maintained, there is certainly no question that it runs as an absolute passion in the Aga Khan dynasty.