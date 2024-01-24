Features
Star sires, enchanting chateaux, petit fours and dozing dogs - the Route des Etalons makes for a wonderful weekend
Kitty Trice recounts her trip around the studs of Normandy and beyond on the French Stallion Trail
A major highlight of the Route des Etalons was meeting the unbeaten Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact
Friday, January 19
Passport, check. Eurostar tickets, check.
Even though I've navigated the perils of the London St Pancras to Gare du Nord journey more times than I can remember, it has to be said this is not the most enjoyable part of the weekend. Luckily, this stage of the 2024 Route des Etalons adventure went pretty smoothly.
Published on 24 January 2024
Last updated 18:14, 24 January 2024
