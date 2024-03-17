Three-year-olds to follow for the Irish Flat season - including the only one to beat champion filly Opera Singer

b f Zoffany - Topaz Clear (Pivotal)

Harbour Gem comes from a lovely Moyglare Stud family and is a half-sister to Listed winner and Group runner-up Harbour Wind.

She will now be trained for her three-year-old career by Dermot Weld, who knows the family well. Last year she was with Barry Fitzgerald, who saddled her to finish placed in both her maidens.