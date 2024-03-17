Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:45 ChepstowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
16:45 ChepstowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Three-year-olds to follow for the Irish Flat season - including the only one to beat champion filly Opera Singer

The Racing Post bloodstock team with a selection of the 2023 juvenile crop to keep onside this year

Two for the price of one: Azada (green) and Harbour Gem (yellow) in action at Leopardstown - both are on our three-year-olds to follow list
Azada (green) and Harbour Gem (yellow) in action at Leopardstown - both are on our three-year-olds to follow listCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Harbour Gem

b f Zoffany - Topaz Clear (Pivotal)

Harbour Gem comes from a lovely Moyglare Stud family and is a half-sister to Listed winner and Group runner-up Harbour Wind. 

She will now be trained for her three-year-old career by Dermot Weld, who knows the family well. Last year she was with Barry Fitzgerald, who saddled her to finish placed in both her maidens. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 17 March 2024inFeatures

Last updated 16:31, 17 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures