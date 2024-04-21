'To me, to win a seller is as good as winning the Derby' - Hazy keeping the dream going for Alan Smith
Tom Peacock speaks to a Devon owner, breeder and former trainer back among the winners with Duckhaven Stud
Duckhaven Stud’s colours of green and a yellow disc might have struck a chord with regulars on the West Country jumps circuit this season after their belated return to the winner’s enclosure.
For many years the runners were trained from a Devon farm by Alan Smith, who was decidedly startled to learn he had been consigned to the history books along with his silks.
"I was at the races last year and Luke Harvey was commentating," says the 82-year-old. "I think he’d said he was pleased to see the colours, that they used to belong to the late Alan Smith. I said, 'Hey, hang on, I’m not bloody dead yet!'"
Published on 21 April 2024inFeatures
Last updated 14:34, 21 April 2024
- Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot
- Oh, Gino took the stage all right but Walk In The Park and Authorized stole their share of Aintree limelight
- 'You sometimes forget they're stallions' - meet up-and-coming eventing stars Galileo Dance and Galileo's Secret
- 'Two decades in the bloodstock business has taught me more about people than horses' - meet Tattersalls rep Gaurav Rampal
- How pouncing on a 3,000gns broodmare helped Chris Liesack breed exciting Cuban Tiger
