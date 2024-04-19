Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
16:55 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
16:55 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot

Kitty Trice speaks to the former star footballer following a welcome surprise strike at the Craven meeting

Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer watch Kitteridge gallop at Newmarket on Tuesday
Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer watch Kitteridge gallop at Newmarket on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

It Ain't Two's debut success in Wednesday's two-year-old fillies' maiden at Newmarket could open the floodgates for Michael Owen's racing and breeding operation. 

Hugo Palmer's charge, despite being sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance, came home three-quarters of a length to the good over Amestris in the 13-runner contest over the minimum trip, emulating the first-time out success of her half-brother by Kodiac, Balon D'Or, last April. 

The two-year-old was bred by the former international footballer under his Crypto Bloodstock banner and she carries the colours of Ms Diamond and Owen Promotions.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 19 April 2024inFeatures

Last updated 16:48, 19 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures