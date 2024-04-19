Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot

It Ain't Two's debut success in Wednesday's two-year-old fillies' maiden at Newmarket could open the floodgates for Michael Owen's racing and breeding operation.

Hugo Palmer's charge, despite being sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance, came home three-quarters of a length to the good over Amestris in the 13-runner contest over the minimum trip, emulating the first-time out success of her half-brother by Kodiac, Balon D'Or, last April.

The two-year-old was bred by the former international footballer under his Crypto Bloodstock banner and she carries the colours of Ms Diamond and Owen Promotions.