Michael Owen-bred Newmarket winner It Ain't Two has team dreaming of Royal Ascot
Kitty Trice speaks to the former star footballer following a welcome surprise strike at the Craven meeting
It Ain't Two's debut success in Wednesday's two-year-old fillies' maiden at Newmarket could open the floodgates for Michael Owen's racing and breeding operation.
Hugo Palmer's charge, despite being sent off an unconsidered 18-1 chance, came home three-quarters of a length to the good over Amestris in the 13-runner contest over the minimum trip, emulating the first-time out success of her half-brother by Kodiac, Balon D'Or, last April.
The two-year-old was bred by the former international footballer under his Crypto Bloodstock banner and she carries the colours of Ms Diamond and Owen Promotions.
Published on 19 April 2024inFeatures
Last updated 16:48, 19 April 2024
