'You need to have a lot of arrows to fire' - how the Cashmans cut it in a stallion era transformed by booming books

Plotting an itinerary for the ITM Stallion Trail over the next two days can be a difficult task but, with North Cork home to some astounding scenery and outstanding stallions, the area combines two of Ireland's most reliable attractions and offers a perfect place for indulging in them.

In the beautiful Blackwater valley, just south of Fermoy, lie the Cashman family's Rathbarry and Glenview Studs, two unmissable stops on the stallion trail as the farms are home to sires whose names resonate with the breeder and racing fan alike.

Glenview is where the six National Hunt stallions reside and the star attraction there is Blue Bresil, sire of unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill, and a sales ring phenomenon since his move to Cork in 2020.