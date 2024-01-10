Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'You need to have a lot of arrows to fire' - how the Cashmans cut it in a stallion era transformed by booming books

Aisling Crowe visits the sires who call Rathbarry and Glenview studs home and which trail visitors should queue to see

ITBA National Breeding And Racing Awards, The Heritage, Co.Laois. Sun 27 February 2022 Anne and Richard Lalor accepting Chaser Of The Year Award for Minella Indo from Catherine Cashman, Rathbarry Stud Photo.carolinenorris.ie
Catherine Cashman (right) of Rathbarry and Glenview Studs, unmissable stops on the ITM Irish Stallion Trail Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Plotting an itinerary for the ITM Stallion Trail over the next two days can be a difficult task but, with North Cork home to some astounding scenery and outstanding stallions, the area combines two of Ireland's most reliable attractions and offers a perfect place for indulging in them. 

In the beautiful Blackwater valley, just south of Fermoy, lie the Cashman family's Rathbarry and Glenview Studs, two unmissable stops on the stallion trail as the farms are home to sires whose names resonate with the breeder and racing fan alike.

Glenview is where the six National Hunt stallions reside and the star attraction there is Blue Bresil, sire of unbeaten Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill, and a sales ring phenomenon since his move to Cork in 2020.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 10 January 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 13:00, 10 January 2024

icon
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read