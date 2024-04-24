Racing Post logo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

Meet the 6ft 3in Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey keen to keep going in the saddle - and the sales ring

Tom Peacock speaks to leading point-to-point rider John Dawson about an eventful season

John Dawson: the 34-year-old enjoyed a famous victory on Sine Nomine at this year's Cheltenham Festival
John Dawson: the 34-year-old enjoyed a famous victory on Sine Nomine at this year's Cheltenham Festival

John Dawson's return to Cheltenham for Thursday's Tattersalls April Sale will stir up his emotions.

Just over a month ago, the 34-year-old planted the flag of northern point-to-pointing into largely unfamiliar Gloucestershire soil with a famous victory on Sine Nomine in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup.

It was an achievement of a lifetime for Dawson, whose wife Alice and small children Peggy and Walter were among the crowd to see him switch outside of the seemingly unstoppable Derek O’Connor and hot favourite Its On The Line and go on to deliver a decisive late challenge.

author image
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 24 April 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 12:55, 24 April 2024

