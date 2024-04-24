Meet the 6ft 3in Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey keen to keep going in the saddle - and the sales ring

John Dawson's return to Cheltenham for Thursday's Tattersalls April Sale will stir up his emotions.

Just over a month ago, the 34-year-old planted the flag of northern point-to-pointing into largely unfamiliar Gloucestershire soil with a famous victory on Sine Nomine in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup.

It was an achievement of a lifetime for Dawson, whose wife Alice and small children Peggy and Walter were among the crowd to see him switch outside of the seemingly unstoppable Derek O’Connor and hot favourite Its On The Line and go on to deliver a decisive late challenge.