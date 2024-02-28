'I for sure didn’t want to breed sprinters' - meet the small breeders whose crowd-pleasing pair have ripped up the script
Tom Peacock visits Lord and Lady Blyth, responsible for top-level stars Not So Sleepy and Quickthorn
If there’s such a thing as 'lucky owners’ then it could be assumed that Lord and Lady Blyth have had the largest slice of all.
Within the last calendar year they achieved something which they believe might be unprecedented, at least in recent times, by owning and breeding both a Group 1 Flat winner and a Grade 1 hurdler, a feat made all the more extraordinary because they derive from a base of broodmares which numbered only four.
Except, as anyone trying to crack the game will acknowledge, great racehorses such as Not So Sleepy, who added a second Fighting Fifth to his name in December at the ripe old age of 11, and the Goodwood Cup surprise package Quickthorn, do not materialise at the click of the fingers.
Published on 28 February 2024inBloodstock Big Read
Last updated 16:08, 28 February 2024
- 'I want to breed a Classic winner' - historic stud on the rise again with big ambitions
- Inside the court of King Siyouni: what lies ahead for the stallion who left an indelible mark on 2023
- 'He's in a different league' - but can this Derby hero breathe new life into a nation's ailing breeding industry?
- ‘We were determined to get him’ - Bay Bridge and Mesnil among new star attractions on French Stallion Trail
- 'You need to have a lot of arrows to fire' - how the Cashmans cut it in a stallion era transformed by booming books
