Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'I for sure didn’t want to breed sprinters' - meet the small breeders whose crowd-pleasing pair have ripped up the script

Tom Peacock visits Lord and Lady Blyth, responsible for top-level stars Not So Sleepy and Quickthorn

Lady and Lord Blyth at Lemington Grange Stud
Lady and Lord Blyth at Lemington Grange Stud

If there’s such a thing as 'lucky owners’ then it could be assumed that Lord and Lady Blyth have had the largest slice of all.

Within the last calendar year they achieved something which they believe might be unprecedented, at least in recent times, by owning and breeding both a Group 1 Flat winner and a Grade 1 hurdler, a feat made all the more extraordinary because they derive from a base of broodmares which numbered only four.

Except, as anyone trying to crack the game will acknowledge, great racehorses such as Not So Sleepy, who added a second Fighting Fifth to his name in December at the ripe old age of 11, and the Goodwood Cup surprise package Quickthorn, do not materialise at the click of the fingers.

Read the full story

author image
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 28 February 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 16:08, 28 February 2024

