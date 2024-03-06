Racing Post logo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond

James Thomas investigates the emergence of jumpers bred across the Channel over the past 20 years

Envoi Allen: Ryanair Chase winner was one of 13 French-bred runners to strike at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival
Envoi Allen: Ryanair Chase winner was one of 13 French-bred runners to strike at the 2023 Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Edward Whitaker

If the organisers of the Cheltenham Festival rebranded the Guinness Village the Village du Vin there would, understandably, be uproar. Or if stewards barred anyone arriving in a tweed cap but merrily granted access to those sporting a beret, then the vast majority of racegoers would be left in a state of shock. And rightly so. These moves would seem an affront to the very fabric of a great occasion from the British and Irish sporting calendar. 

However, the Frenchification of the festival has been taking place right in front of our eyes, and it isn’t in the attire people wear or their choice of tipple but in a much more profound way out on the hallowed Prestbury Park turf. 

French-bred runners would have previously been only bit-part players at jumps racing’s showcase meeting, but recent times have seen the Gallic influence reach hitherto unimaginable heights. 

James ThomasSales correspondent

Published on 6 March 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 12:42, 6 March 2024

