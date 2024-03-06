From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond
James Thomas investigates the emergence of jumpers bred across the Channel over the past 20 years
If the organisers of the Cheltenham Festival rebranded the Guinness Village the Village du Vin there would, understandably, be uproar. Or if stewards barred anyone arriving in a tweed cap but merrily granted access to those sporting a beret, then the vast majority of racegoers would be left in a state of shock. And rightly so. These moves would seem an affront to the very fabric of a great occasion from the British and Irish sporting calendar.
However, the Frenchification of the festival has been taking place right in front of our eyes, and it isn’t in the attire people wear or their choice of tipple but in a much more profound way out on the hallowed Prestbury Park turf.
French-bred runners would have previously been only bit-part players at jumps racing’s showcase meeting, but recent times have seen the Gallic influence reach hitherto unimaginable heights.
Published on 6 March 2024inBloodstock Big Read
Last updated 12:42, 6 March 2024
- 'I for sure didn’t want to breed sprinters' - meet the small breeders whose crowd-pleasing pair have ripped up the script
- 'I want to breed a Classic winner' - historic stud on the rise again with big ambitions
- Inside the court of King Siyouni: what lies ahead for the stallion who left an indelible mark on 2023
- 'He's in a different league' - but can this Derby hero breathe new life into a nation's ailing breeding industry?
- ‘We were determined to get him’ - Bay Bridge and Mesnil among new star attractions on French Stallion Trail
