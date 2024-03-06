From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond

If the organisers of the Cheltenham Festival rebranded the Guinness Village the Village du Vin there would, understandably, be uproar. Or if stewards barred anyone arriving in a tweed cap but merrily granted access to those sporting a beret, then the vast majority of racegoers would be left in a state of shock. And rightly so. These moves would seem an affront to the very fabric of a great occasion from the British and Irish sporting calendar.

However, the Frenchification of the festival has been taking place right in front of our eyes, and it isn’t in the attire people wear or their choice of tipple but in a much more profound way out on the hallowed Prestbury Park turf.

French-bred runners would have previously been only bit-part players at jumps racing’s showcase meeting, but recent times have seen the Gallic influence reach hitherto unimaginable heights.