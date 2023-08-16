Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

‘You can’t just set fire to money’ - buyers lift the lid on their yearling sales strategy

James Thomas gets a masterclass from experts in the field as crucial run of auctions begins in Deauville

There are a huge amount of variables at play when buying a yearling from the sales
There are a huge amount of variables at play when buying a yearling from the sales

A period of seismic significance is about to begin that will see crucial decisions made, vast sums spent and, for better or worse, the future shaped. 

Those who spend wisely during the yearling sales season, which kicks off in Deauville on Friday, will be set fair for a period of prosperity. Those who don’t will be served a sobering reminder that there are only so many good horses to go around. No pressure, then. 

But good horses aren’t always easily found. There is research to be done, sales grounds to be scoured, mountains of evidence to analyse and, at the end of it all, difficult choices to be made. The process by which hundreds, if not thousands, of yearlings are filtered is entirely subjective. But, no matter what level you are buying at, each search has to begin somewhere. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 12:00, 16 August 2023
icon
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read