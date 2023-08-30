'When you're around true greatness, you can feel it' - meet Flightline and the team behind Frankel's equal

They had heard the stories about how, as soon as the barn lights were flicked on early in the morning, the big horse would begin leaping upward in his stall, sometimes striking the walls in anticipation of getting out and satisfying his lust to run.

So, with more than the usual trepidation of greeting a newcomer, they carefully padded a box for him, just as his racetrack home had been crafted to protect his multi-million-dollar legs.

They fretted over every method to avoid trouble like the infamous freak incident in his early training that could have ended his career, when he suffered a deep gouging wound that sliced through skin and muscle, leaving a permanent ugly gash on his hindquarters.