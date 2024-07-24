'Some people probably think this industry is kind of inaccessible' - Newsells Park's different strategy opening doors

Elite breeding operations tend to inhabit a space that is entirely their own. Their pedigrees are inaccessible, strategies a closely guarded secret, and achievements admired only from afar. However, one of Britain’s most acclaimed nurseries is employing a fresh approach that offers an important foot on the ladder for those who may feel they are outside of the bloodstock bubble.

Newsells Park Stud has been rewarded for its smart and significant investment with a growing roll of honour that includes the likes of Japan, Legatissimo, Lightning Spear, Masked Marvel, Waldgeist and Ylang Ylang, to name but a few. The stud also owns a 50 per cent stake in Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me alongside Anthony Ramsden’s Valmont operation.

And Newsells shared its triumph with owners who might have once assumed a Classic would be beyond their reach. Rather than securing the daughter of resident stallion Nathaniel for his own portfolio, farm owner Graham Smith-Bernal added the Classic winner to the Newsells Park racing and breeding fund, which has given a few savvy investors access to the kind of stock that is generally reserved for racing aristocracy.