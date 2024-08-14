History but no histrionics: behind the scenes at Shadwell as 'laid-back dude' Baaeed walks quietly in the footsteps of giants

There is a strong sense of the rich past and exciting future meeting head-on when arriving at the gates of Beech House Stud.

A Newmarket farm with its place in bloodstock folklore secured, having stood breed-shaper Nearco as well as Derby winners Crepello and St Paddy, it is now the new base for Shadwell's British stallion roster.

It is one made up of a turf world champion in Baaeed, a highly promising first-season sire in Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather and exciting newcomer and brilliant dual Group 1 winner Mostahdaf.