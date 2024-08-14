Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

History but no histrionics: behind the scenes at Shadwell as 'laid-back dude' Baaeed walks quietly in the footsteps of giants

Kitty Trice chats to Shadwell's Mark Dean and Will Wright about the history of Beech House Stud and its three sires

Will Wright (left) and Mark Dean with Baaeed
Will Wright (left) and Mark Dean with Baaeed

There is a strong sense of the rich past and exciting future meeting head-on when arriving at the gates of Beech House Stud. 

A Newmarket farm with its place in bloodstock folklore secured, having stood breed-shaper Nearco as well as Derby winners Crepello and St Paddy, it is now the new base for Shadwell's British stallion roster. 

It is one made up of a turf world champion in Baaeed, a highly promising first-season sire in Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather and exciting newcomer and brilliant dual Group 1 winner Mostahdaf. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock journalist

Published on inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read