Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:25 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'It wasn't a stroke of genius!' – how a Group 1 winner bred by happy accident boosted an emerging powerhouse

Silvestre de Sousa: "The horse has been great to me"
Nurlan Bizakov and Silvestre de Sousa after Charyn's triumph in the Queen Anne in JuneCredit: Patrick McCann

It has been 18 years since Nurlan Bizakov purchased his first batch of yearlings. A steep learning curve has followed, with plenty of inevitably harsh lessons learned along the way, but the Kazakhstan-born businessman now owns a sizeable racing string, a significant broodmare band, burgeoning stallion roster and several stud farms across Britain and France. And, as of Sunday, he is also a multiple Group 1-winning owner-breeder. 

Bizakov’s latest top-flight triumph was gained in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, in which the unbeaten Lazzat stormed home fully three lengths clear of a high-class field. Sunday proved to be a memorable day for the owner as fellow homebred Ramadan got his career firmly back on track with victory in the Group 3 Prix Daphnis. 

“Nurlan is still buzzing about it and will be for a long time, because you never know when the next day like that will come along,” says Bizakov’s long-serving stud manager Tony Fry. “To do it where you’re putting down roots and with two homebreds, it made it a very special day for him.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Sales correspondent

Published on inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read