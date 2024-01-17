‘We were determined to get him’ - Bay Bridge and Mesnil among new star attractions on French Stallion Trail

Such has been the success of the Route des Etalons since its inception in 2010 that the pilgrim on northern France's stallion trail now has some wide-ranging geographical alternatives to consider.

In fact, it is no longer strictly accurate to refer to the itinerary consisting exclusively of Normandy studs. There is Haras de la Haie Neuve on the doorstep of Brittany to the west, while Karwin Farm teeters on the edge of the southern border of Normandy, virtually the last stop on the road south to the Mayenne.

If basing yourself in the familiar surroundings of Deauville, visiting both studs requires some advanced planning; comments which also apply to the fiefdoms of Saint Des Saints and Kapgarde, out past Bayeux at Etreham and Hetraie respectively. Those who make the effort will be richly rewarded at all four venues.