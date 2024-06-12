'It's always difficult with these middle-distance horses' - the rapid and remarkable rise of Cheveley Park Stud star

Sometimes Group winners are like London buses – two or three arrive in quick succession after a frustrating wait.

For Cheveley Park Stud's Ulysses, a beautifully bred dual Group 1-winning son of Galileo, 2024 could just be the campaign that establishes him as a stallion breeders can't ignore.

In an era when the market and breeders seem to increasingly favour instant returns with precociously bred – though not necessarily progressive – two-year-olds, it is heartening to see Ulysses rise to the status of Group 1-winning sire.