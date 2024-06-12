Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 YarmouthHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 YarmouthHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'It's always difficult with these middle-distance horses' - the rapid and remarkable rise of Cheveley Park Stud star

Kitty Trice speaks to Cheveley Park Stud's Chris Richardson about the red-hot form of the beautifully bred stallion

Ulysses: sire on fire with White Birch, Passenger and Wendla all landing Group races of late
Ulysses: sire on fire with White Birch, Passenger and Wendla all landing Group races of lateCredit: Amy Lanigan Photography

Sometimes Group winners are like London buses – two or three arrive in quick succession after a frustrating wait.

For Cheveley Park Stud's Ulysses, a beautifully bred dual Group 1-winning son of Galileo, 2024 could just be the campaign that establishes him as a stallion breeders can't ignore. 

In an era when the market and breeders seem to increasingly favour instant returns with precociously bred – though not necessarily progressive – two-year-olds, it is heartening to see Ulysses rise to the status of Group 1-winning sire. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

inBloodstock Big Read

iconCopy
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read