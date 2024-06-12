Bloodstock Big Read
premium
'It's always difficult with these middle-distance horses' - the rapid and remarkable rise of Cheveley Park Stud star
Kitty Trice speaks to Cheveley Park Stud's Chris Richardson about the red-hot form of the beautifully bred stallion
Ulysses: sire on fire with White Birch, Passenger and Wendla all landing Group races of lateCredit: Amy Lanigan Photography
Sometimes Group winners are like London buses – two or three arrive in quick succession after a frustrating wait.
For Cheveley Park Stud's Ulysses, a beautifully bred dual Group 1-winning son of Galileo, 2024 could just be the campaign that establishes him as a stallion breeders can't ignore.
In an era when the market and breeders seem to increasingly favour instant returns with precociously bred – though not necessarily progressive – two-year-olds, it is heartening to see Ulysses rise to the status of Group 1-winning sire.
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
