FeatureBloodstock Big Read
'The stud has changed hands and is open for business' - meet the friendly but ambitious team behind Norman Court

Martin Stevens visits the 'hidden gem' home of Sixties Icon and Rumble Inthejungle

Martin StevensBloodstock journalist
Peter and Simon Taplin in front of a picture of Sixties Icon
Peter and Simon Taplin in front of a picture of Sixties Icon

More often than not, obtaining quotes for a feature like this involves two, maximum three, people: the journalist, the subject and sometimes the subject’s business partner.

But as I enter the boardroom at Norman Court Stud to find out about a new dawn for the operation, I’m greeted by what seems like a sea of faces seated around the table.

There’s Peter and Simon Taplin, father and son cattle farmers who own the stud, Sue Bunney, a fellow farmer and family friend who breeds and co-owns horses with them, Simon Trotter, a farming pal of Simon’s, and last but not least Keith and Janet Evans, the husband and wife team that manages the stud on a daily basis.

Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 12:00, 15 February 2023
