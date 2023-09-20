'She's very hands on' - Shadwell revelling in phenomenal run with Sheikha Hissa at the helm

There has been a strong blue and white theme to the last two Flat seasons on both sides of the Atlantic, courtesy of the likes of Baaeed, Hukum, Malathaat and Mostahdaf, a situation that might have seemed unlikely when Shadwell's founder and driving force Hamdam Al Maktoum died in March 2021.

Happily, the new streamlined era under his daughter, Sheikha Hissa, has not led to a dip in big-race triumphs for the world-famous operation. Far from it, in fact.

Sheikha Hissa's passion for her horses and the sport has become increasingly obvious and illustrated not just on the racecourse but in the sale ring. Shadwell were active at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last autumn, while only last week Sheikha Hissa was on the ground at Keeneland as blue-blooded fillies were added to her American string.