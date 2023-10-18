No more living off Dubawi and Shamardal as Darley's superstar squad of younger sires comes good
Kitty Trice heads to Dalham Hall Stud for a catch-up with the team
There were parallels to be drawn between potential industry figures of the future meeting present and on-the-rise star sires at Dalham Hall Stud for Dubai Future Education Week.
In seven days that included trips to Rossdales' veterinary practice, Tattersalls and Darley's British base, students from Newmarket Academy gathered to learn all about Godolphin and the goings-on at the famed Suffolk stud.
While the children who delighted in meeting Dubawi in his spacious paddock would not have had his age in mind, the European rosters at Darley are filled with no fewer than seven of the 21-year-old's sons – among them Night Of Thunder and Too Darn Hot, while another, the recently retired Modern Games, was basking in the sunlight and standing to attention as Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker snapped away.
