Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'Martyn has the capacity to turn it into a successful operation' - a look behind the scenes at Manton Park Stud

Kitty Trice speaks to John Hernon and Olivia Johnston about team ambitions and the four stallions

Martyn Meade: "Martyn wants to put a heavy focus onto the stud"
Martyn Meade: "Martyn wants to put a heavy focus onto the stud"Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is a feeling of excitement and anticipation at Manton Park Stud as the operation looks to grow in strength and numbers in the years ahead. 

The famous estate is home to the father and son training team of Martyn and Freddie Meade, while the stud element boasts four young stallions, three of whom gave Martyn his Group 1 winners when the sole licence holder and the other being one of the exciting new sires of 2024.

It's a rainy Tuesday afternoon just before Christmas and the horses in training have been mostly turned away for the winter. The four stallions are housed in a barn just a minute's drive from the office, and are accompanied on the other side of the modern and spotless unit by the resident Appaloosa teaser, who has his back turned to the stable door.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 27 December 2023inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 14:12, 27 December 2023

