'It's when you tell people that you've got something special' - relief and pride for Warren Ewing with Constitution Hill

As the former trainer of Constitution Hill, Warren Ewing will probably feel a little like the coach who first taught Lionel Messi to use his left foot as they sat down to watch him lead Argentina out in the World Cup Final.

With the responsibility for handling an outrageous talent long since passed on to others, what remains is the satisfaction of a job well done and to enjoy some of the reflected glory.

The difference with Ewing at the Cheltenham Festival is that it will be far from his only link with the action on the pitch. At times during the tournament he will play the role of transfer agent, doting father of one of the game’s rising stars and even, metaphorically, step out of the stands for a quick turn as player-manager.