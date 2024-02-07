Inside the court of King Siyouni: what lies ahead for the stallion who left an indelible mark on 2023

It is hard to picture the winner's enclosure at Longchamp or Ascot or the Curragh from the depths of a damp winter's day in rural Normandy. But at the Aga Khan's Haras de Bonneval the final preparations are being made ahead of the covering season for the four-strong stallion roster, and Group 1 dreams attend every gesture and detail.

Mares have begun to arrive from far and wide, both those belonging to His Highness and those sent by breeders of every stripe. There is excitement around Bonneval's new boys, Vadeni and Erevann, as well as the burgeoning reputation of "Zarkava's little boy" Zarak.

But be in no doubt, the bluest of blue chips among the mares being assembled are reserved for Siyouni, who at the age of 17 is firmly established among the very elite sires the 'old world' has to offer.