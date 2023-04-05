'If it feels good, it looks good' - inside the minds of the breeze-up riders
Tom Peacock speaks to Rory Cleary and Andrew Slattery about playing a different role on the track
Watching a breeze-up can be a somewhat monotonous occasion which is hard to decipher for those without skin in the game as a hundred or more horses take their turn on a racetrack to gallop for a couple of furlongs.
For those two-year-olds involved, there may be no more important minute in some of their lives, and to the people watching from the sidelines, there will be far more information to be gleaned than meets the eye first time.
Videos and personally recorded times are pored over, maybe even broken down into stride lengths and biomechanics. The next day they will head into the sales ring and, to a certain extent, the value of that breeze will be converted into guineas, pounds or euros.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in