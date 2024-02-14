'I want to breed a Classic winner' - historic stud on the rise again with big ambitions

If the past is any indication of what's to come, then Childwickbury Stud is set for a highly successful future.

A stone's throw away from Harpenden and the historic city of St Albans, the operation is set against the glorious backdrop of 230 acres of large post-and-rail paddocks.

The occupants near the main yard peep out inquisitively as the logoed truck drives through, fillies by Kameko and Sea The Stars walking nonchalantly over to greet stud manager Christian Williams and this Racing Post Bloodstock visitor.