Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
13:40 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
13:40 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'I want to breed a Classic winner' - historic stud on the rise again with big ambitions

Kitty Trice speaks to Childwickbury Stud's joint-owner Sally Flatt and manager Christian Williams about their ambitions

Fillies by Kameko and Sea The Stars with stud manager Christian Williams at Childwickbury Stud
Fillies by Kameko and Sea The Stars with stud manager Christian Williams at Childwickbury StudCredit: Edward Whitaker

If the past is any indication of what's to come, then Childwickbury Stud is set for a highly successful future. 

A stone's throw away from Harpenden and the historic city of St Albans, the operation is set against the glorious backdrop of 230 acres of large post-and-rail paddocks. 

The occupants near the main yard peep out inquisitively as the logoed truck drives through, fillies by Kameko and Sea The Stars walking nonchalantly over to greet stud manager Christian Williams and this Racing Post Bloodstock visitor. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 14 February 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 13:32, 14 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read