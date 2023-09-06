Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'I much prefer breeding to racing' - Oppenheimer on mares, stallions, champions and a colt-crazy dilemma

James Thomas speaks to the leading owner-breeder ahead of an autumn sales season with a difference

Anthony Oppenheimer: breeder of champions such as Golden Horn and Cracksman
Anthony Oppenheimer: breeder of champions such as Golden Horn and CracksmanCredit: Edward Whitaker

Trials, tribulations and significant financial exposure are all priced in when it comes to breeding thoroughbreds. This is not a pursuit for the faint-hearted or the risk averse. 

Anthony Oppenheimer, one of the generation's pre-eminent owner-breeders, is well used to the highs, lows and everything that comes between. “One doesn’t really want to tell people, but it’s a form of gambling,” he says as he discusses the nature of breeding racehorses. 

“Say you’re going to use Frankel, who’s £275,000 this year, or Dubawi, who’s £350,000, they’re brilliant stallions, but when you put your money down you have to say to yourself, if I go into the casino and put it all on red, I either come out with double or nothing.” 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 12:06, 6 September 2023
icon
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read