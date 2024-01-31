'He's in a different league' - but can this Derby hero breathe new life into a nation's ailing breeding industry?

Entering from the right, a man leads a horse through a gate into an unfamiliar paddock. The stallion's commanding authority fills the screen, betraying no hint of unease at the unknown.

His ears are pricked, his bearing regal and his copper coat matches those leaves remaining on the trees in the background, but the contrast between their dull ennui and his gleaming energy could not be any sharper were the video filmed in 4K Ultra HD. The muscular physique of his rounded quarters could be beamed in analogue and the power idling underneath would still come through.

HIs curiosity and interest in this new paddock is evident. A quick sniff of the grass and he is off; the tracking shot of him galloping diagonally across the paddock unveils the power barely contained beneath that chestnut coat.