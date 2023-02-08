Advertisement
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

Group 1 winners at 25-1 and 100-1: my two against the field in wide-open title race

Kitty Trice assesses the runners and riders in the 2023 first-season sires championship

Masar: Derby winner from the family of Urban Sea won in May of his two-year-old career
Masar: Derby winner from the family of Urban Sea won in May of his two-year-old career

The Flat season kicks off next month and with it come the two-year-olds from the newest batch of first-season sires. Ranging from Derby winners to sprint stars, the betting market has a more open feel to it than is sometimes the case. Here is a look at the newcomers. 

Sire Blue Point
Stands Kildangan Stud
First-crop juveniles 164
Best odds 9-4 (Sky Bet)

A top-class sprinting son of Darley's late, great sire Shamardal, the Kildangan Stud-based Blue Point has been chalked up as favourite by Paddy Power at 2-1 to sire most winners among this year's freshman class, with Sky Bet going 9-4.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 8 February 2023Last updated 15:42, 8 February 2023
