Group 1 winners at 25-1 and 100-1: my two against the field in wide-open title race

The Flat season kicks off next month and with it come the two-year-olds from the newest batch of first-season sires. Ranging from Derby winners to sprint stars, the betting market has a more open feel to it than is sometimes the case. Here is a look at the newcomers.

Sire

Stands Kildangan Stud

First-crop juveniles 164

Best odds 9-4 (Sky Bet)

A top-class sprinting son of Darley's late, great sire Shamardal, the Kildangan Stud-based Blue Point has been chalked up as favourite by Paddy Power at 2-1 to sire most winners among this year's freshman class, with Sky Bet going 9-4.