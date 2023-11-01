Racing Post logo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

Breeders' Cup breed-shapers: five winners who have made a lasting impact

Aisling Crowe picks out a nap hand of significant sires and distinguished dams

Sunday Silence: the game-changing sire won the Breeders' Cup Classic
Sunday Silence: the game-changing sire won the Breeders' Cup Classic

The Breeders' Cup turns 40 this year and, in that time, the meeting has produced some brilliant winners whose influence runs deep to this day . . .

Miesque
1987 & 1988 Mile

An outstanding mare on the track and a brilliant broodmare for the Niarchos family, Miesque earned herself a place in history as the first horse to win successive runnings of a Breeders' Cup race.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 1 November 2023inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 13:15, 1 November 2023

icon
