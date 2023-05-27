Advertisement
High emotion and a hospital pass from Nick Luck - there's never a dull moment in Doncaster

James Thomas recaps four days of fun and games in the bloodstock capital of the north

Monday, May 22

I arrived at King’s Cross at around 8am to learn that the travel Gods would not look upon me kindly today. All trains heading north were cancelled and I had day one of the Goffs UK Spring Sale to attend. Bugger. 

I must have done something awful aboard public transport in a past life as this is not an unfamiliar situation. Mercifully, after a nervy 90-minute wait, normal service resumed and I was on my merry way to Doncaster. 

author image
James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 14:14, 27 May 2023
