'He would be my nap for first-season sire honours' - expert jury looks ahead to 2024 and reflects on past 12 months

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Ciaran De Barra, Diamond Stud The covering season with Marie’s Diamond. You can’t beat the covering shed chats, so I’m looking forward to breeders coming with their mares and foals to use the new horse.

David Hilton, Oakgrove Stud We have a few nice two-year-olds to go into training in 2024, including a Bated Breath full-brother to Daahyeh – she won an Albany and Rockfel, so naturally we are excited to see how this colt turns out!