'It’s crushing, it would finish us' - the stud owners caught up in a solar-powered nightmare

Two prominent stud owners are among those facing an uncertain future due to a plan backed by the Duke of Beaufort to build a 2,000-acre solar farm.

The Lime Down Solar Park scheme is designed to generate 500 megawatts of clean energy, but would ruin large areas of countryside near the Fosse Way, a Roman road.

Part of the solar farm would be on the duke’s 52,000-acre Badminton estate in Gloucestershire, as well as on land in a triangle between the market towns of Malmesbury, Tetbury and Chippenham.