Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Delving into the Derby field via a close-up look at the matriarchs behind the potential superstars

Kitty Trice spins the Epsom Classic spotlight onto the dams of the 14 contenders

�Rhododendron (left): Auguste Rodin's dam finished a gallant second to the brilliant Enable in the 2017 Oaks at Epsom
Rhododendron (left): Auguste Rodin's dam finished a gallant second to Enable in trying circumstances in the 2017 Oaks at EpsomCredit: Stringer

In an industry where most of the attention falls on stallions, the backstories and pedigrees of matriarchs can go untold and unexplored, even when it comes to a race like the Derby.

The much-missed Deep Impact has already made his presence felt at Epsom with 2021 Oaks heroine Snowfall, and he now has a chance to complete the double with Auguste Rodin - but the Derby favourite's dam is also well worthy of mention.

Rhododendron had experience of the unique gradients of Epsom herself when a fine second to Enable in the Oaks of 2017. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 16:26, 2 June 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures