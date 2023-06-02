Delving into the Derby field via a close-up look at the matriarchs behind the potential superstars

In an industry where most of the attention falls on stallions, the backstories and pedigrees of matriarchs can go untold and unexplored, even when it comes to a race like the Derby.

The much-missed Deep Impact has already made his presence felt at Epsom with 2021 Oaks heroine Snowfall, and he now has a chance to complete the double with Auguste Rodin - but the Derby favourite's dam is also well worthy of mention.

Rhododendron had experience of the unique gradients of Epsom herself when a fine second to Enable in the Oaks of 2017.