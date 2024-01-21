Racing Post logo
Daddy's home for Haras Abolengo as new Argentinian sensation takes flight

Tom Peacock speaks to Julio Menditeguy about his successful Buenos Aires operation

Julio Menditeguy (fourth left with grand-daughter Luna), along with his wife Connie (second left), daughter Rocio and son Marcos (left of horse) have enjoyed great success with Haras Abolengo
Julio Menditeguy (fourth left with grand-daughter Luna), along with his wife Connie (second left), daughter Rocio and son Marcos (left of horse) have enjoyed great success with Haras Abolengo

Haras Abolengo, near Buenos Aires, has already been able to lay claim to a horse with a profound influence on world racing. The Menditeguy family’s operation bred Candy Ride, the Lane's End veteran whose son Gun Runner has scorched into the major league with his first three crops from Three Chimneys Farm.

It has now produced an individual that has become the talk of South America in only a few short weeks, from another source that will be very familiar. Ever Daddy is the breakthrough performer in Argentina for Daddy Long Legs, Aidan O’Brien’s Royal Lodge and UAE Derby-winning son of Scat Daddy.

Sold as a yearling by Abolengo, he has lost only once, in his first maiden start for the leading training combination of Roberto Pellegatta and assistant Juan Saldivia.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 21 January 2024inFeatures

Last updated 16:16, 21 January 2024

