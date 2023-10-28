Dubawi the wise choice as Darley sire conquers new frontiers at Doncaster

Even in a career as distinguished as Dubawi's, there are still new frontiers to be conquered. One of those fell at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon where Ancient Wisdom became the first winner of the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy for Darley's brilliant sire.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, Ancient Wisdom won the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket just 14 days previously but handled the rain-soaked conditions and the delayed start, caused by the withdrawal of Battlecry following an accident in the stalls, with ease.

It was the fourth win from five starts this season for Ancient Wisdom, but even his defeat took on a glossier complexion when the winner, Rosallion, went on to Group 1 glory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp earlier this month.

Ancient Wisdom is the eighth individual Group 1 winner of another glittering season for Dubawi whose other top-level winners this year include Al Husn, victorious in the Nassau Stakes, the recently retired Modern Games and Eldar Eldarov, who added the Irish St Leger to his St Leger success of 2022.

The bay colt was the second most expensive yearling sold at the 2022 Arqana August Yearling Sale when he drew a winning bid of €2,000,000 from Anthony Stroud, just €100,000 less than the sale-topper Shin Emperor who is a full-brother to Sottsass. Both colts were sold by Ecurie des Monceaux who also bred the pair, albeit in a partnership with LNJ Foxwoods in the case of Ancient Wisdom.

He is the third foal out of Golden Valentine, who was bred by Foxwood Stables and raced by LNJ Foxwoods in France. She won the Group 3 Prix Minerve and the Listed Prix Thiberville and was second in the Group 3 Prix du Lys.

Trained by Freddy Head, she is a daughter of the beloved Aga Khan sire Dalakhani and a full-sister to Goldwaki, who won the Prix du Lys. They are also half-sisters to the Grade 3 Robert J Frankel Stakes winner and Grade 1 Rodeo Drive Stakes second Luck by Kitten's Joy.

Second dam Gold Round won the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre and Listed Prix des Sablonnets and it's a family with which Head was well-acquainted having trained the Caerleon mare's outstanding half-sister; the champion Goldikova.

Gold Round is also a half-sister to the Prix Vermeille winner and Prix de Diane second Galikova, Group 3 winner and multiple Group 1-placed sire Anodin, Group 3 winner and Prix Jean Prat third Gold Luck who were all trained by Freddy Head, and to the Group 3 winner Gold Sound. It's the outstanding Wertheimer family descended from Riviere D'Or.

Gold Round, carrying Golden Valentine, was a €520,000 purchase by Solis Bloodstock from the Wertheimer draft at the 2012 Arqana December Sale.

Golden Valentine has a yearling colt by Lope De Vega who made €170,000 to Elliott Bloodstock Services at Arqana in August and she foaled a full-brother to Ancient Wisdom in the spring.

Her son's success was the second leg of a Doncaster double for Godolphin with their purchases from Ecurie des Monceaux in Deauville last August.

Edge Of Blue made it three wins in as many starts with victory in the opening nursery for Charlie Appleby. The son of leading first crop sire Blue Point was bought for €200,000 from his breeders in Deauville and is a half-brother to Showcasing's Group 3 Prix Miesque winner Devant.

Their dam Davantage is a winning Galileo half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club winner Blue Canari and it is the family of Mtoto.

There is another frontier left for the 21-year-old Dubawi to conquer; that of a first Derby winner. With Henry Longfellow, the first foal out of the champion and seven-time Group 1 winner Minding emulating his sire by winning the Group 1 National Stakes, Dubawi has a strong hand to play in next season's Classics.

