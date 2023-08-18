Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: 'We could all have the same nap here!' | Charlie Bishop joins Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway on What A Shout

Check in for the best Newbury and Ripon tips with Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Betfred's Matt Hulmes. In this episode of What A Shout, sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top jockey Charlie Bishop about his rides this weekend.

Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 14:27, 18 August 2023
