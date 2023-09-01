Watch: 'I was hugely impressed - we've always liked the filly' | Sean Levey joins What A Shout

Check in for the best Sandown and Beverley tips with Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Tom Park and Betfred's ambassador Frankie Foster.

In this episode of What A Shout sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top jockey Sean Levey about his four rides on Saturday and we also get his thoughts on Rossalion and Witch Hunter, two high-profile horses he has ridden to success this year.

