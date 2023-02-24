Watch: 'I think he's better than his rating' - Christian Williams on What A Shout

Check in for horseracing tips from Kempton and Newcastle and to hear Christian Williams' thoughts on his runners on what could be a big day for the Welsh trainer. Alongside him are host Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway and bet365’s Pat Cooney.

Watch this next:

. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.