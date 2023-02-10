Racing Post logo
What A Shout

Watch: 'I can't wait to ride him' | Nick Scholfield | What A Shout

Check in for horse racing tips from Newbury and Warwick, while jockey Nick Scholfield joins us to give us an update on his weekend rides.

Alongside him are host Dave Orton, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and bet365's Pat Cooney. They offer their best Newbury and Warwick betting tips in another jam-packed episode.

The feature race this weekend on ITV Racing is the Betfair Hurdle and we take a look at the high-quality field and give our selections for the big race.

When it comes to horse racing betting in Britain and Ireland, our tips have you covered. Get all the best tips from Newbury and more by checking out our horseracing tips page.

Watch: episode 14 of Upping The Ante featuring a pair of 16-1 Cheltenham tips 

Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 15:15, 10 February 2023
