What A Shout

Watch: Cheltenham Festival 2023 review | What A Shout

Check in for horse racing tips from Kempton and Uttoxeter and a look back at a superb week at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival!

Dave Orton, Racing Post betting editor Keith Melrose, handicapper Matt Gardner and bet365’s Pat Cooney offer their best weekend betting tips in another jam-packed episode.

 Epic Gold Cup lives up to expectations as Galopin Des Champs gallops to glory under brilliant Paul Townend  

Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 15:39, 18 March 2023
