The Morning Post: Barry Geraghty joins our team of top tipsters to preview the best of the weekend's action

Join host Dave Orton for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Graeme Rodway and Keith Melrose are joined on the panel this week by former top jockey Barry Geraghty to give their views and insight ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis on the upcoming Irish action.

Watch The Morning Post here

