Watch: the big Honeysuckle decision, affordability latest and Grand National entries | The Front Page

Join Tom Kerr, Jonathan Harding and David Jennings as they discuss three of the biggest news stories in horse racing this week.

The start of the show is all about the star mare Honeysuckle. The decision was made last week for her to have her final run in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Is it a positive move or should they be heading for a third Champion Hurdle? DJ gives us all the latest news.

Tom gives us the latest update on affordability checks with ministerial changes adding to the chaos.

The Grand National is one of the highlights of the year for all racing fans, but is the lack of British entries for this year's race a worry? Jonathan gives us the details on the news surrounding Aintree's famous contest.

Read these next:

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.