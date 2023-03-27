Racing Post logo
The Front Page

Watch: stunning Equinox steals the Meydan show plus the latest on affordability checks | The Front Page

Join Jonathan Harding, Peter Scargill and Chris Cook as they analyse three of the week’s biggest stories.

Peter kicks things off by looking at the latest developments surrounding affordability checks, Jonathan then discusses the brilliant action in Meydan on Dubai World Cup night and Chris looks forward to the Flat season and targets for top horses such as Desert Crown.

Spectacular Equinox surges to Arc favouritism after Dubai demolition in Sheema Classic 

 How affordability checks kept a successful Cheltenham owner from some of his £100,000 in winning bets  

Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 15:41, 27 March 2023
