The Front Page: the huge ambitions of racing's newest Group 1-winning owners

On today's show Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by deputy Industry editor Peter Scargill and West Country correspondent James Stevens to chew over the latest big topics.

James kicks things off by analysing the growing discontent among jockeys over the removal of racecourse saunas, which many riders argue is causing them to adopt unsafe methods to make weight. A bumper crowd at the Shergar Cup and some unusual proposals for innovation in racing come next, including discussion of a suggestion from Australia that jockeys should be mic'd up during races.

Finally, the panel reviews Amo Racing's Group 1 breakthrough at the Curragh and Peter reveals the sprawling ambition of the sport's rising power.

Read this next:

BHA stands firm over removal of saunas despite growing complaints from riders

'I'm riding the crest of a wave' - Saffie Osborne shines as she inspires Ladies team to Shergar Cup glory at Ascot

Mic'd up jockeys in the Melbourne Cup? British racing reacts to Aussie innovation plans

Brilliant Bucanero Fuerte gives Adrian Murray and Amo Group 1 breakthrough at the Curragh

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.